EAST WILLIAMSON — Motorists traveling into and leaving Williamson along U.S. Route 52 may want to start their commutes a little earlier beginning on Monday, Sept. 16.
Temporary stoplights will be set up at 4th Avenue Hill along U.S. 52 in East Williamson beginning on Monday at 7 a.m. as Veolia Water will be repairing a water leak, according to project manager Zachary Maynard.
According to Maynard, one set of stoplights will be just before the Goodman Avenue turnoff if you are coming from Williamson and the other set of stoplights will be at the bottom of the hill heading into East End.
The portion has road has had to be re-paved or patched numerous times over the years but Veolia says they have identified the main leak and that this should be a permanent fix.
Maynard said that work should be completed by the end of the week but could potentially take longer. He said that the majority of the water lines in the city were put in place in 1908.