WILLIAMSON - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will be hosting an informal reception on its Williamson campus Monday to mark International Women's Day.
Jada Hunter, local and state president of the Mingo/Pike Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) says the reception is an opportunity for area residents to learn more about issues affecting them, particularly legislation that impacts women and girls.
"I'm excited that the organization has chosen Southern as a location for this important event," said SWVCTC President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman.
International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements, or rally for women's equality.
The theme for International Women's Day in 2021 is "Choose to Challenge," which symbolizes an "alert world" and change due to challenges.
The reception will be held in the new technology building on the Williamson campus from 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 8. The event is open to the public. Coffee, cookies, punch, chips and fruit trays will be offered.