Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is actively monitoring and making preparations should the COVID-19 virus affect our campuses and/or our communities, according to a news release from SWVCTC Interim President Samuel Litteral.
"We take the responsibility of ensuring the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff very seriously. For now, our face-to-face classes and activities remain on schedule," he said. "Our spring break is slated for the week of March 16, with all classes at all locations resuming as normal on Monday, March 23. However, this is subject to change according to the situation, and the college may need to provide other learning options for our students. We will continue to actively monitor the situation. Should our schedule change, an announcement will be forthcoming."