A student at both high schools in Mingo County returned a positive test of COVID-19 this week, according to information released by Mingo County Schools and the Mingo County Health Department.
On Tuesday, it was first announced that a student had tested positive at MCHS.
The BOE along with the MCHD and WVDHHR recommended the students and staff of the affected classroom quarantine for 14 days. The affected classroom was also closed and thoroughly cleaned during this time.
All other classrooms at Mingo Central High School remained open on Wednesday and Thursday due to the low risk of exposure per West Virginia State Guidelines.
Then on Wednesday night, Mingo County Schools announced that a Tug Valley student, who is also a member of the football team, had contracted the virus.
Mingo County School officials elected to close Tug Valley High School on Thursday in order to allow the Health Department to make the appropriate contacts and to allow for proper cleaning of the facilities.
All students and teachers were scheduled to participate in remote learning from home. Custodians and cooks still reported to school.
Since Friday is a scheduled remote learning day for the county, two-day meal bags were delivered to all regular bus stops for Tug Valley students on Thursday.
Just one day prior to the announcement of the positive test, the Tug Valley football team hosted James Monroe in a rare Tuesday night game. The Panthers beat the Mavericks 38-32.
The Tug Valley football team announced on Thursday via their Facebook page that their Friday contest against Trinity Christian School out of Morgantown had been cancelled.
"We are working closely with our administrators and the Mingo County Health Department to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and their families," a post on the Tug Valley Football Facebook page said. "All players and coaches are being encouraged to test at this time to help reduce the spread of the virus. Panther fans, we will get through this together! While we experience a brief pause in our season, it is far from over!! We will be back very soon and in no time be lighting up those scoreboards once again!! Please pray for this team, stay safe, and stay #ValleyStrong."
Just last week, two employees at Kermit PK-8 and one at Gilbert PK-8 had returned positive results of COVID-19.
The Mingo County Health Department and the Mingo County Board of Education is continuing to closely monitor the situation at both schools and will provide updates wen necessary.