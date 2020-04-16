MATEWAN — The West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing Mingo County man who was last seen April 9th.
Cpl. J.D. Matheny from the Williamson Detachment of the WVSP said that Timothy Kennedy, 26, was last seen at his home in the Matewan area.
Troopers say that he could be on a red and black Polaris Ranger 700 ATV, which has also not been since since April 9.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kennedy are asked to contact Cpl. J.D. Matheny at the Williamson Detchment by calling (304)-235-6000.