KERMIT — The West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing Kermit woman, according to a news release.
On June 23 Corporal G.W. Collins of the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a report of a missing person, identified as Brittany M. Horn Duff, 32 of Kermit.
Collins was told the female was last seen June 13 at a residence in Kermit, where she reportedly left on foot, carrying a backpack, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.
Collins also received information reporting she was seen at a residence in the community of Louisa in Lawrence County, Kentucky. Corporal Collins has been in contact with the Kentucky State Police and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to verify this information.
Duff’s family have also been actively seeking information about her whereabouts. A poster shared to social media said Duff is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She also had brown and blue hair and blue eyes.
The family is also offering rewards for information. According to the poster, they are offering $500 for valid information to help in the investigation and $1,000 “if you can get her home.”
-This investigation is active, and anyone with information can contact the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-235-6000.
