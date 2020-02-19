Hoops.jpg
The WVSSAC revealed the seeds and the schedules for the upcoming girls' sectional tournaments on Tuesday and both Mingo Central and Tug Valley were voted as a No. 2 seed in their section. 

Below is the complete schedule for Region IV, Section II in both Class A and Class AA:

Class A, Region IV, Section 2

All games played at Hurricane H.S.

Saturday, Feb. 22

No. 7 Hannan vs. No. 2 Tug Valley, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Sherman vs. No. 3 Tolsia, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Van, Noon

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Hannan/Tug Valley winner vs. Sherman/Tolsia winner, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo/Van winner vs. No. 1 Huntington St. Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class AA Region IV, Section 2

Games played at neutral court at either Chapmanville, Logan, or Mingo Central

Saturday, Feb. 22

No. 4 Logan vs. No. 5 Scott, 6 p.m. at Chapmanville

No. 6 Man vs. No. 3 Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m. at Chapmanville

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Logan/Scott winner vs No. 1 Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m. location TBD

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Man/Lincoln County winner vs. No. 2 Mingo Central at Chapmanville

Saturday, Feb. 28

Championship at location TBD

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com