The WVSSAC revealed the seeds and the schedules for the upcoming girls' sectional tournaments on Tuesday and both Mingo Central and Tug Valley were voted as a No. 2 seed in their section.
Below is the complete schedule for Region IV, Section II in both Class A and Class AA:
Class A, Region IV, Section 2
All games played at Hurricane H.S.
Saturday, Feb. 22
No. 7 Hannan vs. No. 2 Tug Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Sherman vs. No. 3 Tolsia, 2 p.m.
No. 5 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Van, Noon
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Hannan/Tug Valley winner vs. Sherman/Tolsia winner, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo/Van winner vs. No. 1 Huntington St. Joseph’s, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class AA Region IV, Section 2
Games played at neutral court at either Chapmanville, Logan, or Mingo Central
Saturday, Feb. 22
No. 4 Logan vs. No. 5 Scott, 6 p.m. at Chapmanville
No. 6 Man vs. No. 3 Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m. at Chapmanville
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Logan/Scott winner vs No. 1 Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m. location TBD
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Man/Lincoln County winner vs. No. 2 Mingo Central at Chapmanville
Saturday, Feb. 28
Championship at location TBD