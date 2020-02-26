The WVSSAC revealed the seeds and the schedules for the upcoming boys' sectional tournaments on Tuesday. Tug Valley was voted as the No. 1 seed in their section while the Miners were voted as the No. 4 seed in their section.
Class AA Region IV, Section 2 Boys' Seeds and Tournament Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 29
Quarterfinal games at Chapmanville H.S.
No. 6 Lincoln County vs. No. 3 Scott, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Man vs. No. 4 Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Lincoln County/Scott winner at No. 2 Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Man/Mingo Central winner at No. 1 Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Championship, 7:30
Class A, Region IV, Section 2 Boys' Seeds and Tournament Schedule
All games at Hurricane High School
Saturday, Feb. 29
No. 5 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Sherman, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Van vs. No. 3 Huntington St. Joseph’s, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Hannan vs. No. 2 Tolsia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Buffalo/Sherman winner vs. No. 1 Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
Van/Huntington St. Joseph’s winner vs. Hannan/Tolsia winner, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Championship, 7 p.m.