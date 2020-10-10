LOGAN – Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, the president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, announced Saturday afternoon that she is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
Alderman made the announcement via an online statement, in which she wrote that she tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 8, the same day SWVCTC began offering testing. She said the test she took was “very easy” and has a 98% accuracy rate.
Alderman added that her symptoms are “extremely mild” and that she has sought advice from her primary health care provider, as well as the Logan County Health Department.
“Symptoms I am exhibiting are similar to a sinus infection; stuffy nose, feeling of fullness above the eyes, occasional sneezing, ringing in my ears, and I developed a low-grade fever of 100.8 last night,” Alderman wrote. “My temperature is now normal, my O2 Sat is 97% and my pulse rate is 66. For the next fourteen days, I will be in quarantine and working from home.”
Due to her diagnosis, the Logan campus of SWVCTC will undergo a deep cleaning, and additional testing was scheduled for Monday.
“Our main objective is to be as transparent as possible and keep our employees and students safe,” Alderman said. “I would appreciate prayers and positive thoughts not only for me but for everyone who is battling COVID-19. You and your families are in my thoughts and prayers. Stay safe and well.”
Alderman, a resident of Chapmanville, was named president of SWVCTC in May 2020. Prior to her presidency, she worked at SWVCTC for 28 years and later served as the dean of the Bert Bradford School of Health Sciences and chair of the Capito Department of Nursing at the University of Charleston.
SWVCTC serves students throughout parts of southwestern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky with campuses in Mingo, Logan, Boone and Wyoming counties, as well as a site in Lincoln County.