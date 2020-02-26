NEWTOWN — A Mingo County man became somewhat of a social media celebrity earlier this week after videos of a police cruiser in pursuit of his ATV through the campus of Mingo Central High School went viral and have been viewed over a million times.
The "fame" come at a high cost however for Zachary Kyle Fowler, 18, as he was arrested on Feb. 24 after turning himself into the Mingo County Sheriff's Department and is now facing a dozen charges, including felony fleeing with a vehicle.
On top of the felony fleeing, which police say stem from Fowler throwing full Bud Light cans during the pursuit and hitting one of the cruisers on the hood nearly causing the deputy to crash, Fowler was also charged with reckless driving, ATV on center line, three counts of battery, assault on a school employee, three counts obstructing an officer, and two counts destruction of property.
According to the complaint, Deputy J. Tincher and Cpl. L. Thomas were dispatched to MCHS in reference to a male driving recklessly on a white ATV and slinging mud and gravel on kids at the school. Three juveniles and MCHS Principal Daniel Dean were all struck, according to the report.
Footage captured on cellphones by students showed Principal Dean walking out to confront a white ATV that was doing donuts in front of the school and the driver slung mud on the administrator before speeding off.
While police were getting camera footage from the school, Matewan Police Chief Dave Stratton located the ATV headed on King Coal Highway (U.S. 52) towards the school.
Officers allegedly got in behind Fowler, who's address on the complaint is listed as 947 RA West Highway in Delbarton, and tried to block him in but he looked directly at the officers and sped past back into the school zone.
Fowler then allegedly circled the school building three times with police in pursuit causing more damage to the school's property and threw gravel on a 2017 Dodge Challenger causing damage.
More cell-phone footage captured by students showed a white ATV being closely trailed by a Mingo County Sheriff's Deputy speeding around the school onto a grassy area next to the Vocational School portion of the campus.
The complaint says that Fowler then led police on a chase towards the MCHS football field and the pursuit went onto a dirt road and he continued to refuse to stop. He re-entered King Coal Highway towards Gilbert and then began slinging full beer cans back at the pursuing officers.
Fowler then cut off again onto a dirt road and fled down the Hatfield and McCoy Trail when police decided to end the pursuit.
A few hours later Fowler turned himself in at the Mingo County Sheriff's Department but not before sharing his viral videos onto his Facebook with the caption," yessir."
Fowler did not show any remorse according to the complaint and bragged that "he would just sue the officers involved" and that "we'd see what happen when it came to court."
Mingo County Courthouse personnel told the WDN that when Fowler entered the courthouse to turn himself in that he was asking people if they wanted to have his autograph.
The incident created a stir on social media as several comments were made that the charges were way to harsh for a "kid" just trying to have fun, but police did not take the situation lightly said that it could have ended up far worse than it did.
A GoFundMe account titled "#FreeZack" was created to cover Fowler's legal expenses and had raised $135 as of 6 p.m. on Feb. 26.
Fowler was arraigned in Magistrate Court by Magistrate Donald Sansom on a $64,000 bail, which has since been posted.