PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville Medical Center temporarily updated their visitation policy on Thursday, March 19 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"To continue to prioritize the safety of our patients, employees, and the community, Pikeville Medical Center will continue to evaluate its visitation policy and make the necessary modifications," a post on the hospital's Facebook page read.
Effective immediately, any patient that that is currently in any of PMC's inpatient hospital areas are only allowed one visitor at a time. All visitor's are required to get a visitors pass, which are available at the second floor information desk.
Normal visiting hours will still be imposed.
Additionally, guidelines for the hospital's clinics and emergency department were changed.
Any patient that is coming to the hospital for a visit is encouraged to do so alone. However, if necessary, no more than one person may accompany a patient.
Also, no more than one person is permitted to accompany a child to an appointment.
PMC asks that if any food is ordered from an outside restaurant, that the delivery be picked up at the Second Floor Clinic Information Desk. Exceptions to these restrictions may be granted based upon special circumstances with advance approval.
Any patients with questions related to the COVID-19 are asked to please call 1-800-722-5725. If symptoms are severe and emergency care is recommended by a physician, patients should call the hospital's emergency department prior to arrival.