PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said a Pike County man died Sunday along with two others due to the coronavirus epidemic, raising the death toll to 97.
The man was 62 years old.
On Thursday and Friday, Pike County officials announced three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of infected patients to four.
One of the newly infected patients tested positive at the Tug Valley ARH Medical Center in South Williamson, Kentucky.
Tim Hatfield, community CEO at Highlands ARH Medical Center and regional spokesperson, said the 78-year-old woman was being treated at the hospital.
Hatfield said the patient was tested in the emergency room at ARH and was immediately placed into isolation at the hospital.
“The patient was isolated, put into what we call a negative pressure room,” Hatfield said. “All of the air stays in that particular room for protection of the patient as well as community and the rest of the hospital.”
Hatfield commended the employees at ARH for following the proper protocols in terms of PPE and “donning and doffing,” which he said is very important.
The case is the first positive infection at the facility.
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, the medical director of infectious diseases and infection control at Pikeville Medical Center, confirmed that PMC had diagnosed another case, after announcing their first infected patient early last week.
Akhrass said the second confirmed case is a 69-year-old male resident of Pike County who is being treated at home and is doing well. The first infected patient, a 28-year-old employee at PMC, is also recovering at home and is doing well.
Jones warned Pike County residents that just because they currently have a low number of cases that it shouldn’t be taken to mean they are immune.
“Now more than ever, we have to act to contain the spread of this disease,” Jones said. “Now more than ever we have to practice social distancing, and now more than ever we have to practice good hygiene.”
Jones also said he would issue a new executive order that would prohibit gatherings in public places and said he would consider a countywide curfew if he deemed it necessary.
In Kentucky, there were 1,963 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The state has confirmed 97 deaths related to the virus.