PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones, II announced in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that the first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Pike County Health Department.
The infected patient, who is a 28 year old male, is currently in isolation at his home and is doing well, according to the PCHD.
The patient is an employee with Pikeville Medical Center who was initially tested due to possible exposure from an employee from another healthcare facility.
PMC also announced another positive COVID-19 case at their facility on Wednesday, but the infected patient was from nearby Perry County.
Pike County Public Health director Tammy Riley said that this is something that health officials in the county have been preparing for for the last few weeks and she said that anyone that has been in contact with the infected patient will be notified by the Health Department.
PMC said that this is something that they have also been prepared for for the past few weeks and implored residents to comply by the social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC as well as federal and local government officials.
On Tuesday, Kentucky had confirmed 594 total cases in the state and 17 deaths from the virus but had the worst 24-hour period yet as they announced 114 new cases and seven new deaths in one day between Monday and Tuesday.