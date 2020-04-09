PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County officials announced two new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in a press conference on Thursday morning, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases to three.
One of the newly infected patients tested positive at the Tug Valley ARH Medical Center in South Williamson, Kentucky, according to Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones.
Tim Hatfield, community CEO at Highlands ARH Medical Center and regional spokesperson, said that the case that was diagnosed at ARH is a 78-year old female resident of Pike County who is being treated at the hospital.
Hatfield said that the patient was tested in the emergency room at ARH and was immediately placed into isolation at the hospital.
"The patient was isolated, put into what we call a negative pressure room," Hatfield said. "All of the air stays in that particular room for protection of the patient as well as community and the rest of the hospital."
Hatfield commended the employees at ARH for following the proper protocols in terms of PPE and "donning and doffing", which he said is very important.
The case is the first positive infection at the facility.
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, the medical director of infectious diseases and infection control at Pikeville Medical Center, confirmed that PMC had diagnosed another case, after announcing their first infected patient early last week.
Dr. Fadi said that the second confirmed case is a 69-year old male resident of Pike County and he is being treated at home and is doing well. The first infected patient, a 28-year old employee at PMC, is also recovering at home and is doing well.
PMC as of Thursday had administered 90 tests for COVID-19 with 82 negative results, two positive results, and six tests pending.
Jones warned Pike County residents that just because they currently have a low number of cases in the county with only three, that it shouldn't be taken to mean that they are immune.
"Now more than ever, we have to act to contain the spread of this disease," Jones said. "Now more than ever we have to practice social distancing, and now more than ever we have to practice good hygiene.
Jones also said that he would be issuing a new executive order that would prohibit gatherings in public places and said he would consider a countywide curfew if he deemed it necessary.