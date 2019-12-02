GILBERT — A crash on U.S. 52 just outside of Gilbert claimed the life of one individual early Saturday morning, according to Mingo County Chief Deputy Joe Smith.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
Smith said that the cause of the crash was still under investigation but that the vehicle rolled over numerous times before it went over the guardrail and into the Guyandotte river.
Five passengers in total were inside the vehicle and all were between the ages of 18 and 22, according to Smith.
No other information has been released at this time as the crash is still under investigation and toxicology reports are pending, according to Smith. Deputy B. Sipple and Deputy M. Mounts with the Mingo County Sheriff's Department are the investigation officers.
