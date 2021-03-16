GLENHAYES — The Tug Valley Panthers picked up a statement win on Tuesday night in front of a limited but raucous crowd at Rebel Arena as the No. 2 ranked team in Class A picked up a 87-72 win at No. 7 ranked Tolsia.
The Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season with the win and picked up their second consecutive victory against a sectional opponent as they knocked off Van 102-32 on Thursday.
"Anytime you come down here to "The Blue Zoo" and come away with a double-digit win you've done something good," longtime Tug Valley coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson said following the victory. "We scored a bunch of points in our last game and then got a high ranking in the poll so I thought we may come in here and we'd be the fatted cow and they would come in here to slaughter. But I'm really proud of the way we showed up ready to play tonight."
The two squads came out of the locker rooms and played an exciting back-and-forth brand of basketball to begin the game and the score was tied up at 20 apiece at the end of one.
In the first quarter alone the two teams traded the lead six times and the game was tied up on eight different occasions.
The silver-and-black turned up the intensity on the defensive end in the second quarter of play as coach Thompson went to a 2-2-1 full-court press which slowed down the Rebel attack and limited them to only three points in the period on a frigid 1-15 shooting.
Tug Valley netted 13 points in the second frame, seven coming from Caleb May who led the Panthers with a game high 35 points on the night, as they took a double-digit lead into the break at 33-23.
The Panthers carried the momentum over into the second half and promptly went on a 16-4 run to start the half, capped off by a three-pointer from junior Ethan Colegrove with 4:15 left in the third quarter to give TVHS their largest lead of the game at 49-27.
The homestanding Rebels never quit battling back and trimmed the Tug Valley lead down to 10 at 76-66 with 2:15 to play in the game, but could never get any closer as the Panthers made 11-17 free-throws in the fourth quarter to secure the 15 point win.
"We really played well defensively in that second quarter and then got things rolling offensively in the second half," coach Thompson said. "Caleb (May) was a bucket once again, he was unstoppable, and Easton Davis was a monster for us, I don't even know if he missed a shot tonight and if he did it was only maybe one or two. But they all played well tonight and I'm thrilled to come out of here with the win."
May paced the Panthers once again as the All-State guard torched Tolsia for 35 points to go along with five assists and five steals. He shot 11-29 from the floor, including 3-8 from deep, and connected on 10-14 from the charity stripe.
Davis followed him with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and was nearly perfect from the floor as coach Thompson predicted, finishing the game 8-9 shooting including connecting on his only three-point attempt.
Colegrove recorded another double-double for the Panthers as the big man controlled the inside finishing with 15 points and 15 rebounds. 13 of Colegrove's points came in the second half.
Senior guard Ian Reed finished with nine points, three assists, and four boards despite battling foul trouble for the entire game and fouling out with two minutes to play while fellow senior Justin Hall added nine points and three assists off of the bench for TVHS.
Junior guard Jesse Muncy led the Rebels in scoring on the night as he finished with 22 points but was limited to only 1-5 shooting from three-point range.
Robert Cantrell followed him with 17 points, Tyler Johnson chipped in 14, Gavin Meadows tallied 12, and Austin Salmon's was credited with seven to round out the scoring for Tolsia.
Tug Valley dominated the glass against the Rebels as they outrebounded them 39-23. TVHS also shot more free-throws finishing 20-31 from the stripe while Tolsia shot 13-20.
The loss was the first of the season for the Rebels as they fell to 3-1. They are set to return to the hardwood again on Thursday night at St. Joseph Central.
TVHS stayed perfect with the win as they moved to 4-0 on the year. They were scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday in the Par Mar Shootout against Webster County at WV State University but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Webster County program.
The Panthers are next scheduled to return to the court at home on Friday night in a rematch against No. 5 Greenbrier West. The Panthers won 75-53 in the season opening game between the two schools back on March 5. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Naugatuck.