NAUGATUCK — Beginning on Friday, April 9th, contractors working for the West Virginia Department of Highways will begin placing an overlay and replacing expansion dams on the Joe “Bug” Marcum Bridge.
This bridge is located just south of the intersection of US 52 and WV 65 in Naugatuck, near the turn off to Tug Valley High School.
The bridge will be closed to traffic from Friday, April 9th beginning at 7 p.m. until Monday, April 12th at 5 a.m. and the following weekend from Friday, April 16th at 7 p.m. until Monday, April 19th at 5 a.m.
During this time, motorists are urged to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes when possible.