HELL CREEK, W.Va. — A Mingo County man was killed and another is now facing second degree murder charges according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Department following a fatal shooting on Tuesday at the mouth of Hell Creek Road, which is located in between Belo and Delbarton.
According to Mingo County Sheriff James Smith, James "Bubby" Gannon of Goodman Hollow in Williamson was shot and killed by Donald Marcum of Bias.
Marcum turned himself in and was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court on Wednesday and was released after he posted a $100,000 bond.
Smith said that Marcum caught Gannon on his property located near Bias in the process of stealing a logging chain off his work truck. Marcum then allegedly pursued Gannon, who was traveling in a stolen Black Chevy Cruze according to police. He then located Gannon near Hell Creek further down WV State Rt. 65.
Sheriff Smith said that Gannon and Marcum both were pulled off onto private property where neither of them lived. Smith says that Marcum already had his gun drawn and was attempting to retrieve the chain, and when Gannon drew his gun Marcum shot and killed him.
According to police, Marcum was the one who called the shooting into Mingo County 911 Emergency Dispatchers immediately after it had occurred.
Along with the Mingo County Sheriff's Department, the West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Unit also responded to the shooting to assist with the investigation.
"We appreciate those guys with the WVSP Crime Scene Unit coming down, they do a wonderful job controlling the scene and are a tremendous help in the investigation process," Sheriff Smith said.
Three other individuals were also in the vehicle with Gannon, according to criminal complaints filed on Wednesday in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Kayla Jaye Walker of Crum was arrested by the MCSD and charged with receiving/transferring stolen goods and conspiracy and Larry Ronald "Boe" Jones II of Delbarton was also arrested and charged with receiving/transferring stolen property and possession of a precursor to manufacture meth, according to an arrest report.
According to police, Walker allegedly tried to sell the Chevy Cruze to Jones for $500. She was also with Gannon when he stole the logging chain. Jones told police that he picked the two individuals up while they were walking along the roadway, according to the report.
Kelsey Brewer, address unknown, was also in the vehicle with Walker, Jones, and Gannon, according to the criminal complaint.
The Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene and controlled traffic on WV. State Rt. 65, keeping one lane open.
Sgt. N. Mines, Sgt. P. Muncy, and Cpl. R. Fitch are listed as the investigating officers, according to the criminal complaint.