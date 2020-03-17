DELBARTON — The Mingo County Public Library and its branches at Gilbert, Kermit, and Matewan closed beginning on Tuesday March 17 and will remain closed until at least March 31, according to a news release.
The decision was made in light of the coronavirus outbreak in order to safeguard not only their staff but also their patrons. Each location was thoroughly cleaned from top to bottom on Tuesday for safety measures.
The library board will be evaluating the situation and the board will decide on March 31 as to whether the libraries will re-open on April 1 or remain closed.
Books and materials that are currently checked out will not come due until the library reopens. No fines should accrue but they will adjust the due date to give patrons ample opportunity to return items.
Mingo Public Libraries urges patrons to use their on-line services such as Hoopla and WV READS for reading and listening material. There is an abundance of information available digitally as well as music through Freegal.
This temporary closures could provide a great opportunity for their patrons to become acquainted with their digital offerings, Mingo County Public Library Director Pam Warden said.
The website is www.cabell.lib.wv.us. All you need is your patron card and pin number.