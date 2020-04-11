Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.