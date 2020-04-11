WILLIAMSON — The first case of COVID-19 in Mingo County has been confirmed by The Mingo County Health Department on Saturday, April 11, according to a press release from the department.
The person confirmed positive for COVID-19 is an elderly male with underlying health conditions. The Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with him, according to the release.
All confirmed cases will be isolated. Close contacts will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms. To protect the patience privacy, no other information about the person will be released.
West Virginia now has 577 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus within the state, as of 5 p.m. and has had sixth deaths due to the virus as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the coronavirus database provided by Johns Hopkins University.
While this is the first confirmed case in Mingo County, nearby Logan County has saw eight total infections with one death and one recovery while Pike County, Kentucky has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Mingo County Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing.Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.