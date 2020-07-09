WILLIAMSON — Four new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Thursday in a press release issued by the Mingo County Health Department, bringing the county's total number of cases to 26, with eight active cases.
The people confirmed positive for COVID-19 are a 45-year-old female with no symptoms, a 47-year-old male with mild symptoms, a 59-year-old female with symptoms, and a 21-year-old female with no symptoms. They are all isolating at home.
Cases No. 23 and No. 24, the 45-year old female and 47-year old male, are husband and wife and did confirm travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The other two cases are unrelated and did not report out of state travel.
The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with the patients.
As of 1:00 p.m. on July 9, 2020, Mingo County has seen tested 1,855 people with 28 total coronavirus cases, of which 26 are positive cases and two probable cases. There are 1,827 negative cases, 18 people have recovered, and the county has experienced two COVID-19 related deaths. That leaves eight current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patients' privacy, no other information about them will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders. Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at
www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.