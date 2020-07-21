WILLIAMSON — Eight new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Tuesday in Mingo County in a press release issued by Mingo County Health Department Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship.
The new confirmed cases brings Mingo County up to 58 positive COVID-19 sases for the July month to date.
Mingo County only had 17 positive cases at the end of June. The increase in cases appear to be the result of diverse activities but involve travel and the attending of local events or functions.
The persons confirmed positive for the coronavirus are:
- 21-year-old female with symptoms. Case #68
- 59-year-old female with symptoms. Case #69
- 48-year-old male with symptoms. Case #70
- 70-year-old male with symptoms. Case #71
- 3-year-old male with symptoms. Case #72
- 41-year-old female with symptoms. Case #73
- 61-year-old female with symptoms. Case #74
- 53-year-old male with symptoms. Case #75
All current active COVID-19 cases are isolating at home. The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were identified as being a close contact and are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Mingo County has tested 2,239 people with 77 total coronavirus cases, of which 75 are positive cases and two probable cases.
There are 2,162 negative cases, 29 people have recovered, and the county has experienced 2 COVID-19 related deaths. That leaves 44 current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to selfquarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the persons will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders. Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at
www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.