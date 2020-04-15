WILLIAMSON — The first drive-thru testing site for the novel coronavirus 2019 was held Friday in Williamson, as 36 individuals were tested for the virus.
Several agencies, local healthcare providers and local government entities worked together to coordinate the event.
Mingo County Health Department Administrator Keith Blankenship called the event a total collective effort.
“Everything has gone extremely well here today,” Blankenship said. “We’ve had enough people participating at all of the checkpoints to make sure everything went smooth.”
Mingo County Board of Health Chairman Greg “Hootie” Smith and Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield both volunteered and helped direct patients at the first checkpoint, which was located at the old Williamson High School parking lot.
The Williamson Police Department and Mingo County Sheriff’s Office also had officers at the checkpoints as a precaution.
More than 50 people from both Mingo and Pike counties were pre-screened Friday, but only 36 met the CDC guidelines and were given a test. Specimens were sent to testing labs, and results were received late on Tuesday.
Mingo County Board of Health Chairman Greg "Hootie" Smith announced in a post on his Facebook page that out of the 36 tests only one came back positive, and it belonged to a female resident of Pike County.
Prior to conducting the drive-thru testing site on Friday, only 63 tests had been administered in the entire county, according numbers provided by the MCHD.
The total number of tests administered in the county jumped to 100 as of 3 p.m. Saturday, according to numbers provided by the MCHD, with 61 being negative, 38 pending and one positive result.
The drive-thru testing site was coordinated by the Mingo County Health Department, Williamson Memorial Hospital, Mingo County Commission, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, local health providers and the West Virginia National Guard, and in partnership with the City of Williamson and Mingo County Emergency Services.
The MCHD announced plans to hold another drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 this Friday in Gilbert. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Larry Joe Harless Center parking lot.
Appointments will be given to those who meet the criteria from Tuesday, April 14th thru Thursday April 16th by calling 304-664-6270 or 304-235-3570. CDC and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources guidelines will be strictly adhered to during the event.
In the future, another testing site could be held on the other end of the county in the Kermit area.
The Health Department continues to ask the community to continue to practice social distancing. Anyone who thinks they need to be tested should contact a primary care provider or local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.