WILLIAMSON — As of Monday afternoon, eight new cases of COVID-19 were announced by the Mingo County Health Department over the course of the past week, raising the county’s total of infected patients to 28.
The eight people confirmed positive for COVID-19 are a 33-year-old male who reports no symptoms, a 41-year-old male with mild symptoms, 45-year-old female with no symptoms, a 47-year-old male with mild symptoms, a 59-year-old female with symptoms, a 21-year-old female with no symptoms, a 45-year-old male with symptoms and a 15-year-old female who reports mild symptoms
All of the infected patients are isolating at home.
Cases No. 23 and No. 24, the 45-year-old female and 47-year old male, are a husband and wife who confirmed to the Health Department they had recently traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
As of 10 p.m. July 11, Mingo County has tested 1,913 people with 30 total coronavirus cases, of which 28 are positive cases and two probable cases.
There are 1,883 negative cases, 19 people have recovered, and the county has experienced two COVID-19 related deaths. That leaves nine current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patients’ privacy, no other information about those infected will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders.
Those who think they need to be tested should contact your primary care provider, your local hospital or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.