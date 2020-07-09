WILLIAMSON — The 21st and 22nd cases of COVID-19 were been confirmed in Mingo County on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by The Mingo County Health Department.
The persons confirmed positive for the coronavirus is a 41-year-old male who reports mild symptoms and a 33-year old male with no symptoms Both patients are isolating at home with their family.
Both of these new cases are associated with and are close contacts of prior cases.
The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with both infected patients.
As of 10:00 a.m. on July 8, Mingo County has seen tested 1,804 people with 24 total coronavirus cases, of which 22 are positive cases and two probable cases. There are 1,778 negative cases, 15 people have recovered, and we the county has experienced two COVID-19 related death. That leaves seven current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to selfquarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patients' privacy, no other information about them will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders. Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at
www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.