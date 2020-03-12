CINDERELLA — Mingo County Schools is collaborating and working with the Mingo County Health Department, the West Virginia Department of Health, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a recent news release.
Although there have been no confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our area or in West Virginia, Mingo County Schools wanted to provide information about how they are monitoring this issue.
Communication & Monitoring:
- At this time of year, Mingo County Schools monitors student absenteeism and illness trends and has frequent communication with Mingo County Health Department.
- Mingo County Schools has been collaborating and will continue to collaborate with public health partners.
- Mingo County Schools will follow guidance of the Mingo County Health Department and other health agencies if an outbreak should impact our schools.
Planning:
- District administrators, including school and health officials, will have ongoing communication to share information from governmental health officials and to plan responses, as they arise.
- School nurses will monitor school absences and will collaborate with county administrators and the Mingo County Health Department.
Cleaning:
- Thorough cleaning will continue in schools and facilities to help avoid disease transmission.
Education:
- Staff and students are reminded to be conscious of good hygiene practices such as handwashing.
- Everyone should be reminded to cover your cough and/or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- As more information becomes available to the county, through the local health department or governmental health agencies such as the CDC, additional resources will be provided on the Mingo County Schools Website.
- The goal of Mingo County Schools is to provide factual health information and promote the health and wellness of all students and staff.
Further Information:
- This information and plan are based on what is currently known about COVID-19. Mingo County Schools will continue to provide factual updates as they become available.
- The CDC provides the following guidance for schools: “If local health officials report that there are cases of COVID-19 in the community, schools may need to take additional steps in response to prevent spread in the school. The first step for schools in this situation is to talk with local health officials….. As additional information becomes available about the virus, how it spreads, and how severe it is, this guidance may be updated.”
- Precautionary responses, such as temporary changes in school operational schedules, may occur when recommended by local, state or federal health officials.
You can stay up to date on COVID-19 by visiting coronavirus.wv.gov or by calling 1-800-887-4304.