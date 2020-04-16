WILLIAMSON — The second case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Mingo County on Thursday, April 16. The information has been confirmed by The Mingo County Health Department in a press release issued Thursday morning.
The person who tested positive for the coronavirus is a female and she will remain isolated at home. The Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with her, according to the release.
All confirmed cases will be isolated. Close contacts with the individual will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms, according to the Health Department.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the person will be released.
The confirmed case is the second infection in Mingo County as the MCHD confirmed the county's first case of COVID-19 on April 11.
The first person confirmed positive for COVID-19 was described as an elderly male with underlying health conditions.
On Wednesday, the Health Department announced the first death of a Mingo County resident due to complications from COVID-19.
The deceased was a retired male who passed away while hospitalized at the Cabell-Huntington Hospital. The individual had underlying health conditions and was critically ill, according to the MCHD.
The West Virginia Department and Human Resources announced that the individual was a 70-year old male. No further information was made available
As of the 10:00 a.m. update on Thursday, there have been 18,027 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 723 positive, 17,304 negative and 12 deaths, according to numbers provided by WVDHHR.
The Mingo County Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing. Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.