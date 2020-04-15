WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 related death in Mingo County on Wednesday, April 15.
"Our condolences go out to the family. The deceased was a retired male who passed away Wednesday while hospitalized at the Cabell-Huntington Hospital," MCHS Administrator Keith Blankenship said in a press release. "The individual had underlying health conditions and was critically ill."
The West Virginia Department and Human Resources said the individual was a 70-year old male. No further information is available at this time.
The death is the 12th in West Virginia related to complications from COVID-19, as the WVDHHR also announced a 78-year old woman from Wayne County died from COVID-19 complications on Wednesday.
As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, there had been 17,224 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 694 positive and 16,530 negative, according to the WV DHHR.