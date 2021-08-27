Mingo County Health Department head Nurse April Hall, left, loads a dose of the COVID-19 vaccination into a syringe while Administrator Keith Blankenship, right, looks on during a vaccination event held on Feb. 25 at Williamson Memorial Hospital.
WILLIAMSON -- Current rates of COVID-19 transmission are high and are forecasted to increase during the upcoming weeks, according to a news release from The Mingo County Health Department.
The rates are similar to January 2021, which resulted in some serious illness and death. Rates of COVID-19 related hospital admissions, admissions to intensive care units and ventilator use are also increasing.
Cases report to the Mingo County Health Department in August have crossed all ages from young children to older adults. The county currently reports 252 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths for August, with 259 current active cases.
Mingo County has 6,724 individuals vaccinated with at least one dose, and 5,733 fully vaccinated individuals representing 28.7% and 24.5% of the county’s population.
The delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the dominant circulating strain, causing more than 90% of recent infections in West Virginia. Reports indicate that severely ill patients in local hospitals are much more likely to be unvaccinated than all reported cases, consistent with recently published reports regarding the protective qualities of COVID vaccination.
Mingo County Health Department is asking residents to help “Shorten the Surge” by taking the following steps:
Get vaccinated if not vaccinated and complete your vaccination series to become fully vaccinated. Individuals with specific immune deficiencies also have the availability of a third dose to increase the likelihood of vaccine protection.
Mask up in all indoor public spaces, whether you are vaccinated or not and do so until the surge is over and the risk decreases. Consider also masking in crowded outdoor spaces.
Maintain distance at all times as much as possible in public space.
Use contactless or contact lowering services as much as possible.
Continue to wash hands and sanitize surfaces frequently.
Get tested for COVID if you develop any symptoms or have been exposed to someone who is infected with COVID.
Participate in any COVID testing screening available at your school or work.