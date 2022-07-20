Staff at the Williamson Daily News try to keep this list updated. See an error? Email acopley@hdmediallc.com.
MINGO COUNTY ASSESSOR
Ramona Mahon (D)
304-235-0310
MINGO COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
James Baisden, vice president, Kermit-Harvey District (elected 2022)
John W. Preece, Lee District (elected 2022)
Tom Slone, Williamson District (elected 2022)
Amy Dearfield Hannah, Lee District (elected 2022)
Machelle McCormick, president, Williamson District (elected 2020)
304-235-3333
MINGO COUNTY CLERK
Larry “Yogi” Croaff (D)
304-235-0330
MINGO COUNTY COMMISSION
Thomas Taylor (R), president (term ends 2022)
Diann Hannah (D) (term ends 2024)
Marty Fortner (R) (appointed 2021 for term ending 2022)
304-235-0380
MINGO COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Lonnie Hannah
304-235-0320
MINGO COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT District 30
Miki Thompson
304-235-0340
MINGO COUNTY FAMILY COURT District 9
Sabrina Deskins
304-235-6007
MINGO COUNTY MAGISTRATES (3 seats)
DIVISION 1: Donald Sansom
DIVISION 2: Dave Justice
DIVISION 3: Jim Harvey
304-235-2445
MINGO COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
Jonathon “Duke” Jewell (D)
304-235-0350
MINGO COUNTY SHERIFF
Joe Smith (D)
304-235-0300
MINGO COUNTY SURVEYOR
Jimmy Lee Webb (D)
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Delbarton Town Council meets at 5 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of every month at Delbarton City Hall. Call 304-475-3359.
Gilbert Town Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Gilbert Town Hall. Call 304-664-9625.
Kermit Town Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at Kermit Town Hall. Call 304-393-3563.
Matewan City Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at City Hall. Call 304-426-4522.
Mingo County Board of Education meets at 5 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at the Mingo County Board of Education, 110 Cinderella Road, Williamson. Call 304-235-3333.
Mingo County Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Mingo County Health Department, 1st Avenue and Logan Street, Williamson. Call 304-235-3570.
Mingo County Commission meets at 9 a.m. the first Wednesday and at 4 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month of every month in Room 136 of the Mingo County Courthouse. Call 304-235-0380.
Mingo County Housing Authority Board meets at noon the last Monday of every month at their office in Delbarton. Call 304-475-4663.
Mingo County Redevelopment Authority meets at noon the third Thursday of every month, with no meetings in July and November. They meet the first Thursday in December because of the holiday.
Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitors Bureau meets at 5 p.m. the fourth Monday of every month at Williamson City Hall. Call 304-235-5240.
Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce meets at noon the second Thursday of every month at various locations. Call 304-235-5240.
Williamson City Council meets at 5 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at Williamson City Hall. Call 304-235-1510.
Williamson Park Board meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Williamson Field House. Call 304-235-3690.
FOOD PANTRIES
The Widow’s Mite Food Pantry, is located at 16 West 4th Ave., Williamson. The pantry distributed USDA food items on the 3rd Friday of each month. For more info contact Donna Paterino. This is an equal opportunity organization.
Food subsidies are distributed every Monday and Friday at the Community Lighthouse Ministries at Goody, Ky. Sign up is at noon and pick up is at 2 p.m. Call Okey Varney at 606-427-7409.
A Food Pantry will be available at the Matthew 28:19 Ministries Church located Parkway Drive in West Williamson on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pantry is for those in need.
Operation Charity food pantry will distribute free USDA food from noon to 2 p.m. the last Friday of each month at the New Vision Assembly Church in Hatfield Bottom.
Recurring Meetings
East Williamson Baptist Church Grief Support Group plans to meet monthly the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Call the church at 304-235-3740 or contact Susan Baisden at 304-235-3390.
The free Sewing Classes is offered at the Belfry Library are at 4 p.m. every Tuesday. They are learning new quilting blocks and sewing aprons. Bring sewing supplies, sewing machines and fabric. In January of 2018 the classes will be scheduled on Saturdays weather permitting. For more details call the Belfry Library.
Belfry Middle School will be conducting its regularly scheduled monthly SBDM meeting at 4 pm in the school's conference room on the second Thursday of each month.
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 141 in Belfry, Ky. will be holding their monthly meeting the third Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. in the Belfry Courthouse. Commander Raymond Brown is inviting all interested parties as DAV is always looking for new members.
The Williamson Rotary Club holds a dinner meeting every Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Sixth Avenue in Williamson. Anyone interested in becoming a member is welcome to attend.
The Tug Valley Shrine Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. on the 4th floor of the Cinderella Theater Building in Williamson.
If you would like to participate in the Mingo County Schools Wellness Committee, contact the Mingo County Child Nutrition Office at 304-235-7213. The Committee meets quarterly at the Mingo County Board Office. If you wish to participate in a School Wellness Committee for a school, contact the school directly for meeting times and dates. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Williamson Public Library pre-school story hour is held every Wednesday at 11 a.m. For more info call the library at 304-235-6029.
A free beginners run/walk program is offered every Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Belfry High School track. For more information contact 304-235-3400 or email at abatausa@williamsonhealthwellness.com or check out the Tug Valley Road Runners Club group and page on Facebook.
Bingo will be held every Thursday and Saturday at the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit Pike County senior citizen programs.
Alcoholics Anonymous - St. Paul Episcopal Church has AA meetings Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 5th Ave. and Prichard St. in Williamson.
A Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meeting will be held on Friday evening, at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Prichard Street in Williamson. The meeting will be held in the basement section of the church.
LOVES meets Saturdays at the Jacob’s Well in the old Cantees’ location on 3rd Avenue in Williamson. For more information, call 304-236-5955.
The UMWA Local 1440 meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month at the UMWA Union Hall in Matewan, W.Va.
The Delbarton VFW Post 8001 encourages VFW veterans to join the local post. Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m., and the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the VFW building located behind the barber shop in Delbarton.
A Circle of Parents meeting will be held on the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at Logan Street First Baptist Church. Meetings offer anyone in a parenting role to participate in a group meeting to exchange ideas and share information. Contact David Bell for more info at 304-443-3041.
Southside Elementary School will conduct pre-school story hour program for children between 3-4 years old and not currently enrolled in school. For more info call 606-353-1284.
Disabled American Veteran State Service Officer Steve Hensley from Chapter 141 in Belfry, Ky. will be at the Belfry Public Library on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to assist veterans with filling out paper work for disability claims, record inquiries, etc.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE
District 6 (Mercer, parts of McDowell, Mingo and Wayne)
Chandler Swope (R), chandler.swope@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7843
Mark Maynard (R), Mark.Maynard@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7808
District 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)
Rupie Phillips (R), rupie.phillips@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7857
Ron Stollings (D), ron.stollings@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7939
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE
District 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) - 1 seat
Nathan Brown (D), nathan.brown@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3126
District 21 (parts of Mingo, Wyoming and McDowell) - 1 seat
Mark Dean (R), mark.dean@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3265
WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALS
Governor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.gov
Jim Justice (R)
Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200
Kent Leonhardt (R)
Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808
Patrick Morrisey (R)
Auditor 877-982-9148
John McCuskey (R)
Secretary of State 304-558-6000
Mac Warner (R)
Treasurer 800-422-7498
Riley Moore (R)
Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145
John A. Hutchison, Chief Justice (elected 2020)
Beth Walker (elected 2016)
William R. Wooton (elected 2020)
Tim Armstead (elected 2020)
C. Haley Bunn (appointed 2022 to fill Evan Jenkins' term)