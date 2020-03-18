WILLIAMSON — Mingo County is now in a state of emergency until further notice, according to a news release issued by the Mingo County Commission on Wednesday.
The MCC voted unanimously to issue a state of emergency county-wide until further notice during an emergency session Wednesday afternoon, in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus.
The move followed a press conference by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during which he updated residents as to the most recent developments related to the pandemic.
As part of the state of emergency, the Mingo County Courthouse and Mingo Memorial Annex Building will be closed to all non-essential business. Only members of the public with time-sensitive business will be allowed access to the offices located in either building.
Prior to gaining access to county offices, members of the public will be subjected to a health check. They will only be allowed access to the office in which they need to conduct their business and only two people at a time will be admitted to offices.
The commissioners said they feel the move is necessary to protect both the public and county employees. They added that the issue will be revisited periodically until the pandemic is no longer deemed a threat.