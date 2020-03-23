WILLIAMSON — Mingo County remains in a state of emergency and county officials have opted to close both the Mingo County Courthouse and Mingo Memorial Annex Building for two weeks, according to a recent press release.
During an emergency session Monday afternoon, the Mingo County Commission voted unanimously to close county offices pursuant to an order issued by the West Virginia Supreme Court and in response to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s latest press conference in which he issued a “stay at home” order, Executive Order No. 9-20.
As part of the state of emergency, the Mingo County Courthouse and Mingo Memorial Annex Building will be closed effective Tuesday, March 24, and will remain closed until Monday, April 6, unless otherwise ordered by the state.
Only essential personnel will be in place to conduct emergency business, with non-essential personnel being on call to report, if needed. Those entities deemed to be essential are as follows:
- Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s Office
- Mingo County Circuit Court; Mingo County Family Court
- Mingo County Magistrate Court
- law enforcement; emergency services and 9-1-1 personnel.
Court marshals will also be on duty to allow entrance to the buildings in the case of emergency business.
Anyone with questions concerning this closure may call 304-235-0380 for more information