  • West Virginia Voter Information

    • CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.

    W.Va. Candidates

    EARLY VOTING: April 29-May 9

    W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 12

    GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 3

    STATE RACES

    U.S. SENATE

  • Richard Ojeda (D)
  • Paula Jean Swearengin (D)
  • Richie Robb (D)
  • Shelley Moore Capito (i) (R)
  • Allen Whitt (R)
  • Larry Eugene Butcher (R)

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

DISTRICT 1
  • Natalie Cline (D)
  • Tom Payne (D)
  • David B. McKinley (i) (R)
DISTRICT 2
  • Cathy Kunkel (D)
  • Alex X. Mooney (i) (R)
  • Matthew Hahn (R)
DISTRICT 3
  • Jeff Lewis (D)
  • Hilary Turner (D)
  • Paul E. Davis (D)
  • Mr. Lacy Watson (D)
  • Carol Miller (i) (R)
  • Russell Siegel (R)

GOVERNOR

  • Stephen Smith (D)
  • Ben Salango (D)
  • Ron Stollings (D)
  • Jody Murphy (D)
  • Douglas Hughes (D)
  • Michael "Mike" Folk (R)
  • Shelby Jean Fitzhugh (R)
  • Woody Thrasher (R)
  • Doug Six (R)
  • Jim Justice (i) (R)
  • Brooke Lunsford (R)
  • Charles R. Sheedy Sr. (R)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

  • Sam Brown Petsonk (D)
  • Isaac Sponaugle (D)
  • Patrick Morrisey (i) (R)

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

  • Dave Miller (D)
  • Bob Beach (D)
  • WM J.R. Keplinger (D)
  • Kent Leonhardt (i) (R)
  • Roy Ramey (R)

AUDITOR

  • Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor (D)
  • John McCuskey (i) (R)

SECRETARY OF STATE

  • Natalie Tennant (D)
  • Mac Warner (i) (R)

STATE TREASURER

  • John Perdue (i) (D)
  • Riley Moore (R)

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS

DIVISION 1
  • Richard Neely
  • Tim Armstead (i)
  • David Hummel Jr.
DIVISION 2
  • Joanna Tabit (i)
  • Kristina "Kris" Raynes
  • William R. "Bill" Wooton
  • Jim Douglas
DIVISION 3
  • John A. Hutchison
  • Lora A. Dyer
  • Bill Schwartz

STATE SENATE

DISTRICT 6 (Mercer, parts of McDowell, Mingo and Wayne)
  • Chandler Swope (i) (R)
  • Wesley Blankenship (R)
DISTRICT 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)
  • Ralph Rodighiero (D)
  • Rupie Phillips (R)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES

DISTRICT 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) (1 seat)
  • Nathan Brown (D)
  • Matthew Deskins (R)
DISTRICT 21 (parts of Mingo, Wyoming and McDowell) (1 seat)
  • Phyllis White (D)
  • Mark Dean (i) (R)

MINGO COUNTY RACES

ASSESSOR

  • Ramona Mahon (i) (D)

BOARD OF EDUCATION (1 seat)

  • Williamson: Machelle McCormick
  • Lee: Robbie Adams
  • Lee: Rita Adams Hatfield
  • Tug-Hardee: Sabrina Grace (i)

COUNTY CLERK

  • Yogi Croaff (D)
  • Russell Deskins (R)

COUNTY COMMISSION

  • Greg "Hootie" Smith (i) (D)
  • Johnny Nick Hager (D)
  • Gavin Joe Smith (R)

MAGISTRATE (one winner per division)

DIVISION 1
  • Donald Sansom (i)
DIVISION 2
  • David Justice (i)
DIVISION 3
  • Jim Harvey (i)
  • Billy Sexton

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

  • Jonathon “Duke” Jewell (i) (D)
  • Brock Mounts (R)

SHERIFF

  • Jeff Cline (D)
  • Joe Smith (D)
  • Earl Spence (D)
  • David "Dave" Stratton (D)
  • Sammons Ernest (R)

SURVEYOR

  • Jimmy Lee Webb (i) (D)

CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR

  • Mike Adkins (N)