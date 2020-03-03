- West Virginia Voter Information
- Richard Ojeda (D)
- Paula Jean Swearengin (D)
- Richie Robb (D)
- Shelley Moore Capito (i) (R)
- Allen Whitt (R)
- Larry Eugene Butcher (R)
W.Va. Candidates
EARLY VOTING: April 29-May 9
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 12
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 3
STATE RACES
U.S. SENATE
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVESDISTRICT 1
- Natalie Cline (D)
- Tom Payne (D)
- David B. McKinley (i) (R)
- Cathy Kunkel (D)
- Alex X. Mooney (i) (R)
- Matthew Hahn (R)
- Jeff Lewis (D)
- Hilary Turner (D)
- Paul E. Davis (D)
- Mr. Lacy Watson (D)
- Carol Miller (i) (R)
- Russell Siegel (R)
GOVERNOR
- Stephen Smith (D)
- Ben Salango (D)
- Ron Stollings (D)
- Jody Murphy (D)
- Douglas Hughes (D)
- Michael "Mike" Folk (R)
- Shelby Jean Fitzhugh (R)
- Woody Thrasher (R)
- Doug Six (R)
- Jim Justice (i) (R)
- Brooke Lunsford (R)
- Charles R. Sheedy Sr. (R)
ATTORNEY GENERAL
- Sam Brown Petsonk (D)
- Isaac Sponaugle (D)
- Patrick Morrisey (i) (R)
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
- Dave Miller (D)
- Bob Beach (D)
- WM J.R. Keplinger (D)
- Kent Leonhardt (i) (R)
- Roy Ramey (R)
AUDITOR
- Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor (D)
- John McCuskey (i) (R)
SECRETARY OF STATE
- Natalie Tennant (D)
- Mac Warner (i) (R)
STATE TREASURER
- John Perdue (i) (D)
- Riley Moore (R)
JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF APPEALSDIVISION 1
- Richard Neely
- Tim Armstead (i)
- David Hummel Jr.
- Joanna Tabit (i)
- Kristina "Kris" Raynes
- William R. "Bill" Wooton
- Jim Douglas
- John A. Hutchison
- Lora A. Dyer
- Bill Schwartz
STATE SENATEDISTRICT 6 (Mercer, parts of McDowell, Mingo and Wayne)
- Chandler Swope (i) (R)
- Wesley Blankenship (R)
- Ralph Rodighiero (D)
- Rupie Phillips (R)
HOUSE OF DELEGATESDISTRICT 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) (1 seat)
- Nathan Brown (D)
- Matthew Deskins (R)
- Phyllis White (D)
- Mark Dean (i) (R)
MINGO COUNTY RACES
ASSESSOR
- Ramona Mahon (i) (D)
BOARD OF EDUCATION (1 seat)
- Williamson: Machelle McCormick
- Lee: Robbie Adams
- Lee: Rita Adams Hatfield
- Tug-Hardee: Sabrina Grace (i)
COUNTY CLERK
- Yogi Croaff (D)
- Russell Deskins (R)
COUNTY COMMISSION
- Greg "Hootie" Smith (i) (D)
- Johnny Nick Hager (D)
- Gavin Joe Smith (R)
MAGISTRATE (one winner per division)DIVISION 1
- Donald Sansom (i)
- David Justice (i)
- Jim Harvey (i)
- Billy Sexton
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
- Jonathon “Duke” Jewell (i) (D)
- Brock Mounts (R)
SHERIFF
- Jeff Cline (D)
- Joe Smith (D)
- Earl Spence (D)
- David "Dave" Stratton (D)
- Sammons Ernest (R)
SURVEYOR
- Jimmy Lee Webb (i) (D)
CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
- Mike Adkins (N)
