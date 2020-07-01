WILLIAMSON — The 18th and 19th cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mingo County, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Mingo County Health Department Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship.
The individuals who confirmed positive for the coronavirus are a 13-year-old male with mild symptoms and a 12-year old female with mild symptoms. The two are siblings, according to Blankenship.
Both patients are isolating at home with their family. They were close contacts of a prior Mingo County positive case. The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with him.
Currently, Mingo County has seen tested 1,687 people with 22 total coronavirus cases, of which 19 are positive cases and 3 probable cases T
here are 1,665 negative cases, 12 people have recovered, and the county has experienced two COVID-19 related death. That leaves eight current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department. To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the person will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders.
Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at
www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.