WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Health Department (MCHD) announced the fourth and fifth COVID-19 related deaths in Mingo County in a press release issued Thursday.
The county’s fourth deceased was a 73-year-old male who died while hospitalized at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare in South Williamson, Kentucky. The individual was first reported positive by the Mingo County Health Department on July 31.
The county’s fifth deceased was a 66-year-old male who died while hospitalized at the Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan. The individual was first reported positive by the Mingo County Health Department on July 30.
The county also announced 37 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus from Monday, Aug. 3, to Sunday Aug. 9, bringing the county’s total infected patients to 189.
The ages of the newly infected patients range from 9 years to 76 years of age with a variety of symptoms.
The Mingo County Health Department is working to notify all those who were identified as being a close contact and are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
As of 8 a.m. Monday according to numbers provided by the MCHD, Mingo County has tested 3,088 people with 191 total coronavirus cases, of which 189 are laboratory tested positive cases and two are probable cases.
There have been 2,897 negative cases, 95 people have recovered, 89 cases are active, and the county has experienced 5 COVID-19 related deaths.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department. To protect the patients’ privacy, no other information will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor’s executive orders.
Those who feel they need to be tested, should contact a primary care provider, a local hospital or a local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.