WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Health Department (MCHD) announced the fourth and fifth COVID-19 related deaths in Mingo County in a press release issued Thursday afternoon.
The county’s fourth deceased was a 73-year-old male who died while hospitalized at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare in South Williamson, Kentucky. The individual was first reported positive by the Mingo County Health Department on July 31.
The county’s fifth deceased was a 66-year-old male who died while hospitalized at the Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan. The individual was first reported positive by the Mingo County Health Department on July 30.
Mingo County experienced their first COVID-19 related death on April 15th, the second on June 12th, and the third death on August 3rd.
The MCHD also reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 176.
The person's confirmed positive are a 12-year-old male with no symptoms, a 73-year-old female with no symptoms, a 71-year-old female with no symptoms, and a 26-year-old female with unknown symptoms.
As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Mingo County had tested 2,929 people with 178 total coronavirus cases, of which 176 are positive cases and two are probable cases.
There are 2,681 negative cases, 70 people have recovered, 103 cases are active, and the county has experienced five COVID-19 related deaths. Mingo County currently reports three patients on ventilators.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to selfquarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department. To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the person will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders. Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at
www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.