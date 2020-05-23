WILLIAMSON – The fourth case of COVID-19 is now confirmed in Mingo County, according to a press release issued by Mingo County Health Department Administrator Keith Blankenship on Saturday morning.
The person confirmed positive for the coronaviruson Friday and is a 53-year-old female with symptoms. The Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with her.
All confirmed cases will be isolated. Close contacts will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms. To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the person will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders. Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.
While the most recent case is the fourth total for Mingo County it is the only active case. Mingo County has had one death due to complications from COVID-19 while two patients have fully recovered.
In the most recent totals posted on the Mingo County Health Department's Facebook page on Thursday, 647 people had been tested for the coronavirus with 641 negative results and two tests pending.