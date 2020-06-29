WILLIAMSON — Four additional cases of the Novel Coronavirus were confirmed over the weekend in Mingo County bringing the county's total to 17, according to a press release issued Monday morning by Mingo County Health Department Administrator Keith Blankenship.
The infected patients are a 61-year-old female with symptoms who is isolating at home with her family, a 65-year-old female with symptoms who is isolating at home with her family, a 33-year-old female with symptoms who is isolating at home with her family, and a 38-year old female with symptoms who is isolating with her family.
All four of the new patients were close contacts with a prior positive case of coronavirus in Mingo County and three of the patients were tested over the weekend at the free Coalfield Community Testing Site set up at Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
The latest numbers provided by the MCHD on Monday said that Mingo County has tested 1,469 people with 20 total coronavirus cases, of which 17 are positive cases and 3 probable cases. There have been 1,449 negative cases, 11 people have recovered, and the county has experienced two COVID-19 related death. That leaves seven current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to selfquarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the patients will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders. Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.