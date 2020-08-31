WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Health Department reported the sixth COVID-19 related death in Mingo County on Monday, Aug. 31.
The deceased was a 41-year-old male who died while hospitalized at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky. The individual was first reported with positive symptoms by the Mingo County Health Department on July 19.
No further information is available at this time.
The MCHD also announced 17 new cases of the coronavirus that were confirmed in Mingo County from Friday, Aug. 28 to Monday, Aug. 31.
The Mingo County Health Department is working hard to notify all those who were identified as being a close contact and are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, Mingo County has tested 4,199 people with a total of 266 positive cases. There have been 3,933 negative cases, 179 people have recovered 81 cases are active, and the county has experienced six COVID-19 related deaths.
The new cases bring the total case count for the month of August in Mingo County to 119 cases, which is down from the 130 positive cases that were confirmed in July.
Currently, for the School Alert System Mingo County is orange based on the West Virginia metrics for daily cases per 100,000 on a 7-day rolling average.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department. To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the person will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders. Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at
www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.