WILLIAMSON — Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the weekend in Mingo County, according to a press release issued by the Mingo County Health Department.
This data brings Mingo County up to 50 New Positive COVID-19 Cases for the July month to date and 67 total cases, with 40 being active.
Mingo County only had 17 positive cases at the end of June and the increase in cases appear to be the result of diverse activities, but involve travel and the attending of local events or functions, according to the Health Department.
The persons confirmed positive for the coronavirus are:
- 48-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 48
- 57-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 49
- 45-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 50
- 20-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 51
- 41-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 52
- 25-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 53
- 50-year-old male with symptoms. Case No. 54
- 70-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 55
- 49-year-old female with no symptoms. Case No. 56
- 42-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 57
- 22-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 58
- 31-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 59
- 79-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 60
- 47-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 61
- 26-year-old male with symptoms. Case No. 62
- 17-year-old male with symptoms. Case No. 63
- 49-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 64
- 48-year-old female with symptoms. Case No. 65
- 46-year-old male with symptoms. Case No. 66
- 40-year-old male with symptoms. Case No. 67
All current active COVID-19 cases are isolating at home. The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were identified as being a close contact and are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
As of 3:00 p.m. on July 20, Mingo County has tested 2,170 people with 69 total coronavirus cases, of which 67 are positive cases and two probable cases.
There have been 2,101 negative cases, 27 people have recovered, and the county has experienced two COVID-19 related deaths. That leaves 40 current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the persons will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders.
Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at
www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.