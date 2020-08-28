NEWTOWN —One Mingo Central High School employee is in isolation after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night.
The Mingo County Health Department (MCHD) said in a press release that there is a low risk of coronavirus exposure at Mingo Central High School and with the golf team.
Multiple co-workers and golf team member are also being quarantined.
The Mingo County School System and the Mingo County Health Department said the risk of exposure for all others at Mingo Central High School is low and continues to stress that wearing facial coverings and practicing social
distancing are a crucial part of ensuring the school year will be safe.
Mingo Schools and the MCHD also announced the stoppage of Mingo Central Football practice after one person who had been in contact with the team between Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Aug. 27.
The press release said that practice for the team will be cancelled until more information has be collected to best protect the safety of all involved.
The MCHD announced also announced 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday morning, with the age of patients ranging from four years of age to 75-years of age.
As of 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Mingo County has tested 3,838 people with a total of 249 positive cases for coronavirus. There have been 3,589 negative cases, 175 people have recovered, 69 cases are active, and the county has experienced 5 COVID-19 related deaths.