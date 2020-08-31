NEWTOWN —The Mingo County Health Department, working closely with the Mingo County Board of Education, issued a stoppage for both play and practice for the Mingo Central football team on Monday until further notice.
The Health Department explained in a news release issued Monday evening that with a Coronavirus outbreak being confirmed at Mingo Central High School and with the WV Governor’s guideline announcement on Monday for county’s with football teams under the “Orange” county alert system, that it will be in the interest of Public Health to stop all practices and games until further notice.
The MCHD and the BOE also had staff at MCHS not report to work on Monday and Tuesday due to the confirmed coronavirus outbreak identified at the school over the weekend.
Staff and personnel are expected to be able to return to work on Wednesday, September 2 to best prepare for the upcoming school year.
All those identified to date with this recent outbreak have been contacted by the health department and given instructions for either isolation or quarantine, according to the release.
The MCHD also announced on Monday that a positive case of COVID-19 had been confrimed to be associated with the Mingo County Board of Education's Central Office, which has left them operating with less than 50 percent staff.
The Mingo County Health Department is working closely with officials from the central office and members of the Board of Education to monitor this positive COVID-19 case, as well as, the close contacts.
Mingo County Schools and the Mingo County Health Department will continue to monitor this active outbreak, adjust isolation, and quarantine guidance, and give announcements, as necessary.
They continue to stress that wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing and good hygiene are a crucial part of ensuring the school year will be safe.