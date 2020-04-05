NEWTOWN — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the Newtown area of Mingo County, according to Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith.
According to Smith, deputies responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Mingo County Coroner Mike Casey.
Smith said the shooting is being investigated, and no arrest has been made. He said they have talked to the shooter, who is cooperating with the investigation.
No other information was immediately made available by the Sheriff’s Department.