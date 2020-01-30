KERMIT — The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority recently hosted a tour at the new aquaponics facility, located on the old Burning Creek Mine property on the outskirts of the city limits in Kermit.
Leasha Johnson, Executive Director of the MCRA, along with Chairman of the MCRA Board of Directors Paul Pinson, and MCRA Board Member Brandon Sammons welcomed Kermit Mayor Charles Sparks and the Kermit Town Council as they received an update on the facility, which is on the brink of being operational.
Director of Sprouting Farms Fritz Boettner, whose non-profit West Virginia based company was brought in to manage the facility, was on hand to unveil the name of the aquaponics facility and some background on what they will be offering.
"We came in and had a sit down with the folks in Kermit a while back about what is the essence of Kermit, because we want this place to be grounded in Kermit," Boettner said. "Our marketing team did a good job of understanding the history of Kermit and making the name "place based. We know the mascot here is the Blue Devil, so what we came up with was Blue Acre Appalachian Aquaponics."
Foettner said that Blue Acre Appalachian Aquaponics will be raising Tilapia which in turn will provide the water and nutrients to the greenhouse which will grow hundreds of heads of lettuce daily as well as other leafy greens.
"This place is going to be a consistent supply of product," Boettner said. "250 heads of lettuce a day, coming off every day, very consistently. That happens because you have these grow lights and you have a controlled environment."
Boettner said that Blue Acre Appalachian Aquaponics is a state of the art facility plays a critical role in continuing developing the food system not just n in Mingo County, but in the entire state of West Virginia.
"We can produce a lot on a little bit of land, right here. I think that is a model, the model of producing a lot on a little to feed markets is what West Virginia needs to do. We don't have square miles of flat lands, that's not the type of farming that we do here...So I think this place can help to provide that model."
Boettner said that Sprouting Farms, which is located in Talcott, W.Va. in Summers County, also operates a "food hub" called Turnrow which aggregates products from farmers all over the state. He says that local farmers will also be able to use Turnrow to distribute their products throughout the state.
Boettner says that the Blue acre Appalachian Aquaponics facility should receive their first round of fingerling fish sometime in March and that it will take a few months for the fish to grow large enough to provide enough nutrients to actually feed the plants. He expects the lettuce to begin growing sometime in June.
The plans for the project were initially announced by the MCRA back in 2016 and is a part of the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program and the WV DEP.
Johnson said that not only will the project provide agricultural growth and economic diversification, but several abandoned mine portals were also shut off and are no longer a potential hazard to wandering humans or wildlife.
"It was congresses idea that we could potentially utilize some of these funds and while we are mediating some of these environmental hazards and liabilities that we could also create a nexus for economic development," Johnson said. "In this particular area they developed the pilot fund to demonstrate that the coordinating of those activities could be possible."
Johnson said that just in the area where the aquaponics facility sits that four abandoned mine portals were reclaimed by Persinger and Associates, who was the contracting hired to construct the facility.
Once fully operational, Blue Acre Appalachian Aquaponics is expected to have 12 employees
"I'm tickled to death that we are here today, because we got off to a rocky start," Kermit councilman Dr. J.W. Endicott said. "I think I made the comment that I didn't think I would live to see this, but I'm glad I have. We are all excited."
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito had two representatives from her office in attendance to take a tour of the state-of-the-art facility.