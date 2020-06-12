WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Health Department announced the counties second COVID-19 related death in a press release on Friday.
The deceased was a retired 73-year-old male who died while hospitalized at the University of Kentucky Hospital, according to the release.
The individual was first reported positive by the Mingo County Health Department on May 27 and was the fifth positive COVID-19 case for Mingo County.
No further information is available at this time. The MCHD sent out their condolences to the family.
The MCHD also confirmed the ninth COVID-19 patient within the county, in a second press release issued on Friday by MCHD Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship.
The person confirmed positive for the coronavirus is a 44-year-old male with mild symptoms and is isolating at home with his family. The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with him.
Currently, Mingo County has seen tested 1,100 people with 12 total coronavirus cases, of which nine are positive cases and three probable case, there are 1,088 negative cases, six people have recovered, and we have experienced two COVID-19 related death. That leaves four current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the person will be
released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders.
Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at
www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.