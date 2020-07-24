WILLIAMSON —ases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mingo County on Thursday,according to a press release issued Friday morning by Mingo County Health Department Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship.
This data brings Mingo County up to 72 New Positive COVID-19 Cases for July, month to date. Mingo County only had 17 positive cases at the end of June.
The increase in cases appear to be the result of diverse activities but involve travel and the attending of local events or functions.
Five Mingo Countians are currently hospitalized from the coronavirus, of which four are in ICU and one is currently on a ventilator.
The persons confirmed positive for the coronavirus are:
- 29-year-old female, symptoms currently unknown. Case #80
- 33-year-old female with symptoms Case #81
- 9-year-old female with symptoms Case #82
- 63-year-old female symptoms currently unknown. Case #83
- 23-year-old male with symptoms . Case #84
- 19-year-old male symptoms currently unknown Case #85
- 52-year-old male with symptoms Case #86
- 72-year-old male with symptoms. Case #87
- 7-year-old female with symptoms Case #88
- 41-year-old female with symptoms Case #89
The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were identified as being a close contact and are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
As of 10:00 a.m. on July 24, Mingo County has tested 2,335 people with 91 total coronavirus cases, of which 89 are positive cases and two are probable cases.
There have been 2,244 negative cases, 37 people have recovered, and the county has experiences two COVID-19 related deaths. That leaves 52 current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to selfquarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health
.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the persons will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders.
Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at
www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.