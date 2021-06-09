MATEWAN – Incumbent Matt Moore was elected to a full term as Matewan mayor in Tuesday night’s municipal general election, defeating his opponent, David Hatfield, by a vote of 147-15.
Moore, a USPS employee in Williamson, who was appointed mayor in December 2020 after the resignation of longtime mayor Sheila Kessler, will take office July 1 to serve a full four-year elected term.
Kessler was one of 11 candidates on the general election ballot for a council seat position, but was unsuccessful in her bid. The winners for Matewan Town Council are Angela Gooslin, Marsha Lockard, Michael Dotson, Larry Ross, and Tonya Jones.
Moore’s wife, Crystal, was re-elected as town recorder. She was unopposed in that race.