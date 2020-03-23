INEZ, Ky. — The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in nearby Martin County, Kentucky, which borders both Mingo and Pike counties.
The case was confirmed Monday afternoon in a post on the Martin County Health Department’s Facebook page.
“While the risk to the general public is low, health officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kentucky Department of Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected traveler,” the post read. “These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.”
The Health Department released no additional information due to medical privacy laws.
Kentucky residents can call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725 for any questions about the coronavirus or visit kycovid19.ky.gov.