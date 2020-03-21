PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Williamson man who has been on the run from police after an alleged beating with a hammer was arrested Friday evening by the Kentucky State Police in Pike County.
John C. Adkins, 46, was arrested by Trooper Branham of the KSP on a charge out of Kentucky, but is being extradited back to West Virginia, according to Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson.
Adkins, also known as "Turtle," will be charged with a felony charge of malicious wounding, according to Dotson, stemming from an incident on March 2 when he allegedly entered a residence in Williamson and struck a female in the head with a hammer, leaving a large laceration.
The victim was taken to Williamson Memorial Hospital and then transported to Charleston, where she was in ICU. She has since been released from the hospital and is in good condition.